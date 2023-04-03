Home Business Super saver saves his entire salary – he lives on it
by admin
Avery Heilbron, 28, lives in Durham, North Carolina.
Courtesy of Avery Heilbron

Avery Heilbron is financially independent thanks to its side income, which includes rental income.

He still works a 9-to-5 job and says he saves 100 percent of his salary.

He puts most of his savings in a high-yield account for easy access.

Avery Heilbron doesn’t actually have to work at all. “I’m 100 percent financially free for my current lifestyle with all the rental income I’m getting,” the 28-year-old real estate investor told Business Insider. The salary he earns in his job as a product manager “I save and invest 100 percent”.

Heilbron lives in Durham, North Carolina. He and his girlfriend live in a family home that he bought in 2021. He also owns two properties in Boston, where he used to live, which he acquired in 2019 and 2020. They are now rented long-term.

