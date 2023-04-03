Home World the images of the find – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) A story with a happy ending comes from Buena Vista, in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A 4 year old child left his home on the afternoon of Wednesday 29 March, getting lost in the woods. The mother alerted the police, claiming that she could hear the child’s cries for help, but could not find him.

Several New Jersey State Police officers arrived at the scene who, after an hour of searching, finally found the child. Next to him there wasto the family Labradorwhich it doesn’t have never abandoned his little master. the images of the find were immortalized by the bodycam of a policeman, who yelled at the little one: “We are here, man”.

The child runs towards the agent sobbing: “I’ve lost my shoes.” “We took them, my friend,” the policewoman told him, who took him in her arms, comforting him. Immediately after hugging the mother, the child and the dog were examined: both were fine. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

