Erika Zapata has become one of the most popular and beloved journalists in Snail News, position that he has achieved thanks to his talent and charisma to present his reports in a different way and in a more colloquial language with which many of the viewers feel identified.

Recently, the journalist and reporter shared a little about her process and her life in this profession in the middle of an interview, admitting that there was a moment when she felt very insecure and self-conscious.

“I went from being ashamed of myself to feeling very proud. I am proud to be me, physically as I am, as I speak, as I express myself, I would not change a hair”, he began by saying.

However, it was not always like that, because at some point in her life she felt like a very sad woman and full of insecurities:

“I didn’t like my height, my voice, I used to say: “holy mother, how do I get rid of this voice? I suffered because I felt the accent a lot and tried to neutralize it. Also the face for the teeth because I had broken my teeththen I also had a complex and perhaps sometimes I wanted to enhance my self-esteem but I went out into the street and right there the comment was not lacking, “he revealed.

She also said that on many occasions she was compared to her beautiful ones, since many said that they were the pretty ones:

“And it affected me and I would cry. They told my mom: “Oh, these two are so pretty, oh but this one doesn’t look like them, I don’t know what, these two are pretty and people were cruel like that. YI don’t know it’s nonsense but when you’re a child, all those things impact you. So I started getting that idea, that I was very ugly, that I didn’t deserve anything.”he said, remembering what he thought in the past and highlighting that fortunately he currently felt differently.

Finally Erika Zapata left a reflection on what is really important and made a call to those who had ever felt like this:

“I feel very happy and above all proud of the work I have done, I believe that beauty goes beyond the interior, that one has acted well in life, helping other people,” she concluded by saying.

The fragment of the interview was shared by the journalist on her Twitter account, where many took the opportunity to congratulate her on her work on the news and her way of thinking. In addition to motivating her to continue reaping more triumphs and achievements from her.