Erkki Bahovski: dry midsummer? – Western Life

Erkki Bahovski, editor-in-chief of Diplomacy.

Erkki Bahovski, editor-in-chief of Diplomacy.

When I returned from Muhu to Tallinn at the end of last week, it hadn’t rained there for over a week. By the time these lines were written on Tuesday, only a little rain had fallen in Muhu during the night.

Dry, everywhere is dry. A farmer in Muhu called me and just wanted to talk. The animals have nothing to eat because the grass has dried up. An acquaintance of Muhu’s gardeners said that the garden looked like a desert.

Just as we bemoan excessive snow in winter, we are currently bemoaning drought. You can always say that an Estonian is never happy with the weather, but the matter is still more serious than the daily joking about the grumpy nature of Estonians.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleA man crashed into a tree in the village of Hara

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

