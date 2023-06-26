Home » Ernesto Orozco and Christian José lead the intention to vote for the Mayor of Valledupar, according to a study
Ernesto Orozco and Christian José lead the intention to vote for the Mayor of Valledupar, according to a study

EL PILÓN learned about a study financed by the National Union of Merchants Cesar Chapter (Undeco) to measure the intention to vote among the merchants of Valledupar.

According to the technical data sheet, they carried out 1,100 surveys, with a margin of errorr of 5% and confidence level 95% The contracted company was CPM Advertising and Marketingin association with Progestion Internacional.

When asked if the elections were held tomorrow for which of the candidates they would vote for, 24% answered that Ernest Orozco, and 19% that for Christian Jose Moreno. Both lead the intention to vote in Valledupar with a difference of five percentage points.

In third place, and by surprise, was the singer Miguel Morales with 9%. It is important to highlight one figure: 30% of those surveyed assured that they do not know, do not answer, that is, they still do not have candidates.

OTHER CANDIDATES

In fourth place was jamie gonzalez, with 4%; followed by Maria Elizabeth Field y Alvaro Portillawith 3%. Camilo Quiroz scored 2%. Ricardo Reyes and Gonzalo Arzuza scored 1%.

According to the study, 43% of people are waiting for proposals for job creation; 18% improve security and 6% reduce corruption.

To the question of what are the emotions that Valledupar, 26% said that fear; 17% how sad; 16% joy and 10% hope.

