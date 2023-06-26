Home » Swearing ceremony of newly elected officials of Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association, President Abdul Rauf, General Secretary Syed Zubair Pasha and others took oath.
Swearing ceremony of newly elected officials of Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association, President Abdul Rauf, General Secretary Syed Zubair Pasha and others took oath.

Swearing in ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association
President Abdul Rauf, General Secretary Syed Zubair Pasha and other officials took oath of office

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 24؍جون

Tandoormandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association TMQOWA# Unopposed three-year term 2023-2025 The elected officials were sworn in last night in an oath-taking ceremony at Stone Bhawan, Tandoor, administered by K. Tapiya, Election Officer.

Abdul Rauf took oath of office as President Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association. Om Prakash Somani and Mohammad Anwar Ahmed as Vice Presidents, Syed Zubair Pasha as General Secretary took oath of office. Secretaries T. Narasimlu and Muhammad Yasir and Muhammad Zainuddin as Khazan took oath of office.

Syed Abdul Ghafoor Pasha, MA Qayyum (Ghanibhai, Al Baqshan), Kisala Raju, G. Srinivas, M. Vasanth Kumar and Syed Habib have been appointed as executive members of Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association.

After taking the oath of office, the newly elected president of Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association Abdul Rauf, while addressing the event, said that he will make all possible efforts to solve the problems faced by the owners and workers of the stone minerals and the state government will take measures to solve these problems. Will also make effective representation from the government, concerned ministers and senior officials.

In this swearing-in ceremony, President Tandoor Stone Merchants Welfare Association, Tandoor MA Naeem Afoke, other officials, members, including industrialists associated with the stone industry, Tandoor Mandal Quarry Owners Welfare Association and Stone Merchants Welfare Association Tandoor, members, officials and others. The convenors of this event were Syed Zubair Pasha and Om Prakash Somani.

