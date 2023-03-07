due to advances technological We live in a digital age and our mobile devices have become an extension of ourselves.

They keep us connected with friends and family, give us access to information, and make many tasks easier for us by allowing us to do online banking and shopping from home.

However, with so much personal data stored on our devices, it is essential to know how to detect if our cell phone has been hacked, since we are all targets of malicious computer attacks.

In this article we will talk about the signals that a cell phone gives in case it is compromised and about how to protect your data.

What is a cell phone hack?

A cell phone hack refers to any malicious activity that aims to access the information stored on the mobile device without permission.

Hackers can use a variety of techniques to access your data, including installing malware, phishing, and brute force attacks.

In the case of cell phones, through applications that are downloaded from a browser and not from an official distribution platform for these, such as Google Play and the App Store.

How do I know if my cell phone is hacked?

There are several signs that may indicate that your cell phone has been hacked. Here are some of the most common:

The battery drains quickly:

When your phone drains rapidly, even when you’re not using it, it can be a sign that there’s malicious software running in the background, causing your battery to drain.

Unexpected data on the invoice:

It may happen that your cell phone bill shows an increase in the use of data, text messages or calling minutes, without a reasonable explanation, which indicates that someone is using your cell phone without your knowledge.

Unknown apps on mobile:

If you find apps that you don’t remember downloading, malicious software may have been installed on your phone.

Performance issues:

If your phone is constantly slowing down, freezing, or rebooting unexpectedly, there may be malware on your device that is affecting its optimal performance.

Strange text messages:

If you receive strange text messages from unknown numbers, it is possible that your cell phone is infected.

Strange behaviour:

The cell phone shows strange behavior, such as changing the device settings without your permission, it can be a sign that someone outside your social circle is controlling your cell phone.

How can I protect my cell phone?

If you notice any of the behaviors listed above on your phone and suspect it has been hacked, it’s important to take immediate action to protect your data.

Failure to do so can have negative effects, so we present some measures that you can take into account:

Update the software:

Always keep your phone software up to date, as security updates may fix known vulnerabilities.

Download apps from trusted sources:

Make sure you only download apps from official app stores like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, not from a web browser.

Secure passwords:

You should use strong passwords that are hard to guess and change your password regularly, this helps prevent your device from being accessed without your consent.

Use security software:

Consider installing security software on your phone, such as an antivirus, that can protect your data and detect potential threats.

Perform a factory reset:

If you suspect that your cell phone has been hacked, one of the alternatives is to perform a factory reset in order to eliminate any malicious software that may be affecting your device.

However, keep in mind that this will delete all data stored on your phone.

It is important to back up your important data before doing a factory reset.

Keep the cell phone safe:

Make sure you keep your cell phone secure at all times and never leave it unattended in public places

In such a case, it is advisable to keep it locked with a strong password.

Be aware of phishing threats:

It’s important to learn to recognize phishing emails and text messages, as they try to trick you into revealing personal information or downloading malicious software.

In short, early detection of a cell phone hack is key to protecting your data and preventing further damage.

If you spot any of the above signs, take immediate steps to protect your device and personal data.

Remember to follow strong security practices to keep your phone safe at all times.

