Two matches of the 15th day of the D2 were played in advance this Tuesday. The leader Gbikinti beat CDF Haknour 2 goals to 1 and the second meeting between Koroki Métètè and Maranatha de Fiokpo ended with a score of zero goals everywhere.

As the days go by, Gbikinti approaches the rise to the elite. The Bassar club recorded its 11th victory of the season on Tuesday against CDF Haknour with a score of 2 goals to 1 thanks to a double from Charles Mensanh. The reducing goal of the academicians of the blue ratchet is the signature of Appolinaire Sokpoli. This on the occasion of the 15th day of the D2. This victory allows the lions of Mount Barbar-Bassar to now total 36 points. Maranatha of Fiokpo for his part achieves a second game in a row without scoring a single goal. Indeed this Tuesday, the Fiokpo club traveled to Sokodé to challenge Koroki Métètè from Tchamba. On arrival it was a goalless draw with zero goals everywhere that sanctioned the meeting. A second match without goal of the messengers which is added to that recorded the previous day. The other meetings are scheduled on Thursday.

Koroki Métètè 0 – 0 Maranatha

CDF Haknour 1-2 Gbikinti.