Home News D2 / J15: Gbikinti intractable, the results of advanced matches
News

D2 / J15: Gbikinti intractable, the results of advanced matches

by admin
D2 / J15: Gbikinti intractable, the results of advanced matches

Two matches of the 15th day of the D2 were played in advance this Tuesday. The leader Gbikinti beat CDF Haknour 2 goals to 1 and the second meeting between Koroki Métètè and Maranatha de Fiokpo ended with a score of zero goals everywhere.

As the days go by, Gbikinti approaches the rise to the elite. The Bassar club recorded its 11th victory of the season on Tuesday against CDF Haknour with a score of 2 goals to 1 thanks to a double from Charles Mensanh. The reducing goal of the academicians of the blue ratchet is the signature of Appolinaire Sokpoli. This on the occasion of the 15th day of the D2. This victory allows the lions of Mount Barbar-Bassar to now total 36 points. Maranatha of Fiokpo for his part achieves a second game in a row without scoring a single goal. Indeed this Tuesday, the Fiokpo club traveled to Sokodé to challenge Koroki Métètè from Tchamba. On arrival it was a goalless draw with zero goals everywhere that sanctioned the meeting. A second match without goal of the messengers which is added to that recorded the previous day. The other meetings are scheduled on Thursday.

Koroki Métètè 0 – 0 Maranatha

CDF Haknour 1-2 Gbikinti.

See also  Milan, the heart is not enough: in 10 for an hour against Atletico the Rossoneri mocked by Suarez on a penalty in recovery

You may also like

Unemployment | University students | Cheap

#FormezComunica n.192 – 22 February 2023

Statement of NATO-Turkey-Sweden-Finland meeting – Breaking world news...

They offer a reward for a housewife kidnapped...

Snam, a revolution in the name of IoT...

Red flags and tips

Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang...

San Marino: Minister Urso meets Secretary of State...

Nigeria has a new president – TOGOTOPNEWS

Authorities will monitor the ‘Severo Scoundrel’ waffle shop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy