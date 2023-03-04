While the international jury chose pop singer Will Church for first place, televoting turned out to be completely different. Here, the dark rockers from Hamburg in their eye-catching costumes scored a proud 146 points, overtaking Ikke Hipgold, who initially led the table.

By the way: In the past seven years, Germany has finished last or penultimate six times. Could that change this year? In any case, Lord Of The Lost are already highly motivated for the big ESC final show in Liverpool in May. By the way, there are already plans for afterwards: a tour of England as a support act for the heavy metal band Iron Maden.

What’s so special this year?

Actually, the ESC 2023 should take place in Ukraine. The band “Kalush Orchestra” won the song contest last year with the rap song “Stefania”. The audience voted her number one by a wide margin. But because of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the United Kingdom stepped in as organizer.

British singer Sam Ryder took second place with his song “Space Man”. The logo and motto of this year’s ESC in Liverpool is “United By Music”. Appropriately, the British government wants to distribute 3,000 ESC tickets to Ukrainian refugees.