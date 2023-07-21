Escape from Cuba: Teenager’s Uncertain Future in Mexico

Teenager Escapes Cuba on Speedboat, Faces Uncertain Future in Mexico

Mexico City – Jesús Miguel Calzada, a 16-year-old Cuban teenager, made a daring escape from his home country in June aboard a speedboat, evading the authorities of the Ministry of the Interior in Uvero Quedado, Pinar del Río.

Now in Mexico, undocumented and alone, Calzada fears being deported by the country’s immigration authorities.

“I felt it was time to leave the country. I no longer felt safe and decided to take that step,” the teenager confessed to journalist Mario Pentón from America TeVe.

Calzada detailed how the police initially tried to prevent their departure, but their determination proved stronger. As the MININT officers attempted to handcuff them, Calzada and his fellow fugitives jumped into the water and swam rapidly towards the waiting boat, which illegally took them out of the country.

During their journey, Calzada lost his identity document. Being a minor, he is unable to request asylum, leaving him even more vulnerable. He also expressed fear for his life due to the high rates of violence in Mexico.

Offering a glimmer of hope, Jesús Calzada González, the teenager’s father, stated that he has a permanent residence in the United States and can travel to Mexico. However, he admitted feeling confused about what steps to take and who to turn to for help.

Immigration lawyer, Victor Segura, told local press that the chances of regularizing Calzada’s status are very slim due to his minor status and difficulty proving his identity. He recommended that the family approach churches and non-governmental organizations that may be able to offer assistance.

The uncertain future of José Miguel Calzada is a stark reality, requiring careful consideration from his family and the advice of specialized lawyers in immigration matters.

This incident highlights how, despite the restrictive measures in place for Cuban immigrants entering the United States, many continue to leave the country illegally in search of political and economic freedoms.

According to recent statistics, a staggering 10,885 Cuban immigrants arrived at US border points in June, with the majority (6,630) entering through the Miami sector, representing a 16% increase compared to the previous month. The surge in numbers further underscores the challenges faced by those seeking a better life beyond Cuba’s borders.

