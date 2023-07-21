Tourist from Maryland Stabbed in Assault on Roberts Street in Santurce

Title: Tourist from Maryland Stabbed in Assault in Santurce

A tourist visiting from Maryland was stabbed during an assault that took place this morning on Roberts Street, within the La Placita property in Santurce. The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 am and was reported to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

According to preliminary reports provided by the Police Bureau, the victim, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Louis Dyson, was attacked by three individuals. They forcefully took a bundle from him and also stole his watch and chain, which they left behind on the pavement as they fled the scene.

In a stroke of luck, several nurses who were also tourists came to Dyson’s aid and provided assistance until he could be transported to the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Río Piedras. Currently, Dyson’s condition is listed as careful, and medical professionals continue to monitor his progress closely.

The San Juan Robbery Division has taken over the investigation and, today, they will work towards obtaining surveillance footage from nearby establishments, including a cash & carry located in front of where the robbery transpired. This footage is hoped to provide valuable evidence that might aid in identifying and apprehending the assailants.

Incidents like these highlight the importance of maintaining safety in tourist areas and serve as a reminder for both tourists and locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Law enforcement agencies are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge regarding the motive behind the assault and the possible identities of the attackers. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

The local community expresses solidarity with the injured tourist as efforts continue to bring those responsible to justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.