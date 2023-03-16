Home News Escort died in a bullet attack on a stock car in Río de Oro
Escort died in a bullet attack on a stock car in Río de Oro

On Wednesday afternoon, criminals attacked a valuables car with a bullet in the municipality of Río de Oro, south of Cesar, leaving one of the escorts dead.

This is Leandro Andrés Trigos Vanegas, who was helped by the authorities and transferred to a care center where hours later they reported his death.

It is a car that came from Ocaña to take resources by land to Aguachica and the criminals had the route and tried to steal the vehicle”, stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

However, the National Police and the Army reacted with shots, managing to scare away the criminals. “The area is controlled to see if the people who tried to steal can be caught”, Esquivel pointed out.

SECOND CASE

Part of the harrowing moment was recorded by a truck driver who stopped to be with authorities.

This is the second event that occurs in the municipality this week. The first was the robbery committed by around ten armed men at the Agrarian Bank of Río de Oro, where they clashed with the Police.

