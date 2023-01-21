The paving work of the main road of Timayuí going so far at 39%, because the household sewer connections They have not been able to advance according to the mayoress Virna Jhonson, because the Essmar, intervened by the Superservicios, refused to do the workgenerating delay in the works that will improve the road network in this area of ​​the city.

“This would be one more test than the Essmar intervened and which is at the head of the EPM, has no no willingness to work harmoniously with the district administration. This splice was requested in writing and orally since September of the previous year, when the utility company agreed to perform the work so that this work can advance efficiently”, expressed Virna Johnson.

In dialogues that the mayoress carried out with the works, it was evidenced that Essmar hinders the paving progress of the main road of Timayuí.

The mayoress also assured that the connection goes from apple A of Timayuí 2 to the bridge, and these works are intended to be carried out by the public service company after the work is finished and the record plans are deliveredas they verbally argued to the District’s Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, Success.

“We make a call to the Essmar to fulfill these jobs, because we urgently need you to carry out the works that have been requested and to be able to place the street at the service of the inhabitants of Timayuí”, assured the mayoress.



The work is carried out through the Edus, which has paved 788 square meters of road and has installed 1,320 linear meters of sanitary sewerage, 113 home sewage records and 26 manjoles.

Is prioritized work within the Malla Vial programincluded in the ‘Santa Marta Corazón del Cambio Development Plan’ has an impact on improving the quality of life of more than 4,000 inhabitants as well as in the valuation of their homes.