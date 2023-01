Listen to the audio version of the article

Based on the data collected by Bank of Italy, 2.2% of Italian households held crypto-assets: based on official statistical surveys, it can be estimated that there are just over 550,000 households. The value is in line with that calculated by the ECB on a sample of around 3,000 Italian citizens interviewed between March and May 2022. Similarly to what happens for traditional financial assets, the share of owners is higher among wealthy households: it passes from 4.3% of…