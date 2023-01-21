Home World Usa, hit with the meter then suffocated: Keenan Anderson’s family asks the Los Angeles police for 50 million dollars
Usa, hit with the meter then suffocated: Keenan Anderson’s family asks the Los Angeles police for 50 million dollars

Usa, hit with the meter then suffocated: Keenan Anderson’s family asks the Los Angeles police for 50 million dollars

LOS ANGELES. The family of the young black teacher, cousin of the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, who was killed in early January after being repeatedly tasered, has asked for 50 million dollars in damages from the city and the Los Angeles police. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father of a 6-year-old boy, was trying to get help after a car accident when he was chased and then forcibly detained by officers for more than 90 seconds.

Usa, the cousin of the founder of the Black Lives Matter movement dies like George Flyod

Just in recent days, a new impressive video has been released, recorded by the body-cams of the agents, in which the young man is seen asking for help and begging: “They are trying to make me end up like George Floyd”. His death, the third since the beginning of the year resulting from the brutal ways of the Los Angeles police, is triggering a new debate on the need for something to change.

The family’s attorney, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, said he wants the lawsuit to set a precedent that could help change police mindsets. The arrest took place around 3.30 pm on January 3 in Venice, a beachside neighborhood of Los Angeles. The young man was a cousin of Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of the movement that originated within the African American community, engaged in the fight against racism: an English teacher to 15 and 16 year olds in a school in Washington DC, he was visiting the family during the holiday season when the tragedy occurred.

Usa, the cousin of the founder of Black Lives Matter killed by the police: the video

