The Serbian injured in his left thigh cancels four set points and then closes the 1st set with a tie break. The Scotsman lost the 1st set but is on the run in the second. The 19-year-old and Rublev in the round of 16

Novak Djokovic is in the field against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open where he is looking for the tenth title of his career and Grand Slam number 22. The problem with his left thigh flexors is still there and the pretender to number 1 fights against Grigor Dimitrov struggling not little One break ahead, the Serbian suffered the counterbreak when needed for the first set and saved three set points to then go on to close in the tie break thanks to the Bulgarian’s many mistakes, as often happens inconsistent in the decisive moments who waste 4 sets point before giving up 9-7.

Murray, another battle — Andy Murray is aiming for at least a half marathon: after more than 10 hours in which he remained on the court between the first round against our Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis, which ended at 4 in the morning on Thursday, the Scotsman lost the first set 6-1 against the Spaniard Bautista Agut but he fought in the tie break of the second also taking advantage of the public that has now made him the hero of the tournament, tying the score: 1-1.

The other matches — It will be Rune-Rublev in the second round of the Australian Open. The Dane born in 2003 emerged victorious from a complicated match, in which he also risked injury against the Frenchman Hugo Humbert, with whom he won the three sets 6-4 6-2 7-6. At the beginning of the second set, the 19-year-old Dane’s right ankle twisted, but after a visit from the physio, Rune calmed down and brought home the first round of 16 in Australia after the quarterfinals reached last year at Roland Garros: “I thought at worst – said Rune -, I was worried about my ankle but especially about my wrist, with which I cushioned the fall to the ground.But the doctor told me that everything was fine and that there was nothing to be alarmed about “. Rublev instead liquidated the British Evans (6-4 6-2 6-3). De Minaur, the last Australian left in the draw, beat Bonzi (7-6 6-2 6-1). In the two derbies made in the USA, Paul beat Brooksby (6-1 6-4 6-3) and JJ Wolf beat Mmoh 6-4 6-1 6-2. See also Former players: Djokovic PK Nadal is like a computer game, they are simply aliens_Novak

