Julian Andres Santa

In an emotional commitment worthy of a semifinal at the Baby Football Festival of Festivals, Dosquebradas was defeated by the slightest difference against Funza and was eliminated from the possibility of advancing to the duel for the title. Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio came out with their heads held high and staged a great game for the spectators who were present.

They make women’s football great

For the sixth time, the Industrial municipality team was present in the final phase of the most important children’s tournament in the country and which has become the hotbed of talent, once again magnifying Risaralda women’s soccer, which has been earning all its respect. and space at the national level.

Starring in the big moment

Carlos Ariel Osorio, technical director of Dosquebradas, praised from start to finish the work done by his players who maintained the illusion of going to the final. “We lived a great semifinal on the Marte number one field, Dosquebradas doing a great job, it was not enough to reach the final but I think that on the field of play we saw a team proposing, which continues to consolidate an idea and happy, enjoy today from third place, with the peace of mind that great women’s football is coming in this new generation”.

happy with the experience

Lizeth Giraldo, the team’s center back, did not hide her emotion and even with tears in her eyes, described what it means to be participating in Baby Soccer in Medellín. “Very happy, a very nice, unique experience, to think that we got this far, I am very proud of my team, of myself, of my coaches, to think of their support despite the fact that we could not go to the final, we gave everything from the beginning to the end and I have no words to describe this tournament, it is very beautiful, unique”.

Dosquebradas Payroll

Manuela Montoya; Verónica Marín, Tatiana García, Lizeth Giraldo and Isabella Morales; Alexandra Calderón, Alejandra Rubiano, Manuela Palacios, Isabella Oviedo, Mariana Toro and Alejandra Sepúlveda. On the bench were: Isabella Gutiérrez, Danna Zapata, Danna Trejos, Danna Clavijo, Ashely Ramírez, Mariana Méndez and Isabella Rengifo.

Dosquebradas coaching staff

Technical director: Carlos Osorio

Technical assistant: José Albeiro Cano

Physical trainer. Jose Gabriel Caicedo

Field assistant: Jonathan Galindo

Physiotherapist: Sara Montenegro

Delegate: Hernando Marin

Given:

Now the women’s team will dispute third place today against Apartadó, starting at 9 in the morning.

Photo courtesy: Carlos Marín.