Monster Hunter Rise Gets PlayStation And Xbox Launch Trailer

by admin
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Starting today, more people can join the monster hunt in Capcom’s acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise, which is now available on PlayStation and Xbox after initially becoming a Switch exclusive (followed by a PC release in 2022) .

Monster Hunter Rising was a single player game that lacked all the multiplayer features of Monster Hunter: World, but quickly became very popular on its own merits. Over 11 million copies have been sold since its release about two years ago, and we’re assuming that number will climb a lot by now. It’s also included in Game Pass for PC and Xbox (and supports cloud play with touch controls), which means you’re totally up to the challenge of saving Kamura Village from a bunch of really tough monsters.

Check out the PlayStation and Xbox launch trailer below.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

