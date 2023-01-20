The District Public Service Company, Essmar, carried out during 2022 a total of 788 expansions and repowering in different neighborhoods of the District, in order to have luminaires and a robust and efficient public lighting service. During the same period of time, it 281 emergencies were attended to and 19,172 corrective maintenance and 1,380 preventive maintenance were carried out in the three towns that make up the city and in the rural area of ​​Guachaca.

These actions included changing the underground connections in poor condition, the retensioning of aerial networks, replacement of concrete and metal poles in poor condition; cleaning and adjustment of lighting connections; cleaning and painting of metal poles in avenues, parks and the replacement of manhole covers.

Essmar workers made the appropriate adjustments to ensure electrical flow in the luminaires.

Also, they were made 1,000 pruning and clearances with the objective of providing a greater amplitude of the illumination of the road with the luminaires that are they found obstructed due to the foliage of the trees, thus improving visibility for drivers who travel in the city.



Essmar maintained the luminaires that are installed in the three locations of the District.

These actions not only guarantee the correct functioning of the Street lightingbut also provides proper lighting in public spaces, thereby improving the perception of safety and living conditions of the inhabitants of Santa Marta.

