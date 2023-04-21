Ethics, transparency and communication, Talamo participates in the webinar on PIAO

The director of Institutional Communication of Formez PA intervened in the webinar entitled “Tools for accountability: communication, transparency and public ethics” with a speech on technologies and unified programming (PIAO) as tools for transparency, accountability, participation and citizen satisfaction. The event was organized as part of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project.

On the morning of last April 11, Sergius Talamodirector of Institutional Communication and Relations with the PA of Formez PA, spoke during the webinar entitled “Tools for accountability: communication, transparency and public ethics”, organized by Formez PA.

The appointment, which recorded wide participation and strong appreciation from users, addressed the issue of the PIAO as a tool for managing and planning the activities of public bodies and the repercussions that this may have on the transparency and accountability of the PA. Talamo’s report had as its central topic “Technologies and unified programming (PIAO) as tools for transparency, accountability, participation and citizen satisfaction”.

At the center of the intervention, the need for administrations to become assessable by citizens and the mechanisms to achieve this goal, which can be pursued through greater communication and greater transparency. Talamo underlined that since 1990 there have been fifteen provisions on the subject, starting with law 241/90 on access to documents, many of which have however produced results that are not yet tangible and appreciable.

The Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization, as well as the “law 151″ (i.e. the reform of law 150 of 2000), Smart Working and administrative simplification, go precisely in the direction of the citizen, who must always be the focal point of every measure. “Even if not quickly – said Talamo -, we are moving towards a new idea of ​​administration compared to the traditional one. Good performance and impartiality, cornerstones of our Constitution, are the pillars on which the action of the Public Administration must inevitably be based”.

“Transparency – he continued – must be considered as the new ethical parameter. Also because this leads to an improvement in reputation, to a reorganization, to greater participation. And it must be accompanied by an acceleration in communication. The topic relating to the use of social networks has become a key topic, no longer an accessory one, because everyone can participate in it. Through well-set social media policies, platforms can be well used. In this way, they are able to make an administration questionable, assessable, transparent and with a widespread agenda of priorities. A sort of ‘two-way social network’, in which the opinion of the citizen/recipient has equal dignity with respect to that of the administration/sender. All this must be accompanied by the reform of law 150 of 2000. It is what we call ‘law 151’ and which introduces a new conception of the work of communication professionals in the public sphere, through a digital ‘communication room’, the management of transparency -accountability separate from anti-corruption, the drive towards civic participation and citizen satisfaction, continuous training and smart working”.

“Also because – concluded Talamo – digital is already today an extraordinary system of simplification, very present in our lives in many forms: from PagoPA to Linea Amica, from ANPR to Spid, from inPA to CIE. There are concrete digital applications that improve our lives: for example, with ANPR, with one click we can have 15 free certificates, and with PagoPA we had €5 billion in payments in 2022”.

Go to surgery