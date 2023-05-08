“EU seeks sanctions on Chinese companies that provide weapons parts to Russia”… China, backlash :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

China’s foreign ministry “Europe’s move, undermining trust…very dangerous”

[스트라스부르(프랑스)=AP/뉴시스]European flags and flags of European countries flutter on the flag pole in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 18.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Moon Ye-seong = China strongly protested when it was reported that the European Union (EU) was pushing for sanctions against Chinese companies supporting Russia, which is at war with Ukraine.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 8th, Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing that day, “I strongly oppose illegal sanctions or expanded jurisdiction (a move to apply a country’s domestic law to other countries) against China on the grounds of China-Russia cooperation.”

“If the relevant reports are true, Europe’s actions will severely undermine mutual trust and cooperation between China and Europe and deepen division and confrontation in the world, which is very dangerous,” Wang said.

“We urge the European side not to go down the wrong path,” he added, “otherwise China will firmly defend its reasonable and legitimate rights and interests.”

Previously, according to the Financial Times (FT) and others, the EU’s 11th sanctions against Russia included a plan to ban the export of core technologies to at least seven Chinese-based companies.

There are two companies in mainland China, including 3HC Semiconductor and King Pai Technology, and five Hong Kong companies: Shinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Link, Todan Industries, and Alpha Trading Investment.

Some of these companies are already on the U.S. sanctions list.

Ambassadors from 27 EU countries plan to discuss the details of the draft sanctions by the executive on the 10th. For the sanctions to come into effect, all 27 member states must unanimously approve them.

An EU Commission spokesperson said at a regular briefing, “On the 5th, we proposed a draft of the 11th sanctions package to EU member states. This package focuses on the implementation and effectiveness of existing sanctions and how to prevent circumvention.”

