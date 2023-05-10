Eugen Korda: Robert Fico has no bottom | Opinions | .a week

and that’s the point! He is in danger of losing it all, so he is not afraid of anything. Spitting on the president, making up outrageous lies, threatening the safety of her family, all this seems to him to be a good way to return to power and, above all, impunity.

Years ago, “fajnovka naša tripremierová” sued the cartoonist Shooty for her spine. Allegedly, the fact that he made jokes about the non-existence of his cervical spine was something that caused him serious harm, so he demanded compensation of 33 thousand euros. That should give him back his spine? Shooty was certainly not wrong.

“And now he’s cutting head to head. Nothing is sacred to him. But what to expect from a person who is capable of destroying the life of a defenseless student who was beaten up by a group of skinheads in Nitra.”

Mr. Chairman did not win the court, he was left without money and, as it turns out today, without a backbone.