Eugen Korda: Who will save the Democrats of Eduard Heger | Opinions | .a week

eduard Heger is a decent person and that’s about all that can be positively said about him as a politician. As prime minister, he failed across the board. Well, definitely not in one thing. In support of Ukraine. But his long-term and especially blind devotion to Igor Matovič brought him to where he is now. He found himself at the head of an extra-parliamentary party that nobody cares about. Why?

For months, he covered all the misdeeds of the chairman of OĽaNO and thus actually, together with him, deserved the resurrection of Robert Fico.