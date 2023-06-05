Home » Eugenio Chicas opts for former ARENA candidate
Eugenio Chicas opts for former ARENA candidate

In a television interview, the former deputy of the FMLN and opposition leader, Eugenio Chicas, showed his support for the former member of the ranks of ARENA and former candidate for the presidency on behalf of the tricolor party, Luis Parada, who is part of the formula proposed by the ” new” SUMAR movement, for the 2024 elections.

“It seems to me that Luis Parada is a very good person (…) the country needs a unified formula to defeat President Nayib Bukele,” said Eugenio Chicas, in support of Luis Parada’s candidacy.

Likewise, Chicas did not rule out an Alliance between ARENA, FMLN and Nuestro Tiempo, as part of the efforts of these parties to avoid their extinction after their serious political crises.

«Chino Flores I admire him is a very prominent cadre of the FMLN; however, the problem is not the Chino Flores. The problem is that the opposition must carry a single candidacy to face Bukele, “said Eugenio Chicas.

