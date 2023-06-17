Euro 2024 qualification June 16 – results and video reviews of matches 3rd round

On Friday, June 16, the selection cycle of the European Football Championship resumed with 12 matches in five groups.

Euro 2024 qualification. 3rd round

Group C

Gibraltar – France – 0:3 (Giro, 3, Mbappe, 45+3, Mueli, 78, own goal).

Greece — Ireland — 2:1 (Bakasetas, 15, from the penalty, Masouras, 49 — Collins, 29). In the 90th + 5th minute, Dougherty (Ireland) was sent off.

Position of the teams: 1. France — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Greece — 6 (2); 3. The Netherlands — 3 (2); 4. Ireland — 0 (2); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (3).

Group C

North Macedonia — Ukraine — 2:3 (Bardi, 31, from the penalty, Elmas, 39 — Zabarny, 62, Konoplia, 67, Tsygankov, 83). In the 73rd minute, Musliu (North Macedonia) was sent off.

Malta – England – 0:4 (Atap, 8, own goal, Alexander-Arnold, 28, Kane, 30, from the penalty, Wilson, 82, from the penalty).

Position of the teams: 1. England — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Ukraine — 3 (2); 3. Italy — 3 (2); 4. North Macedonia — 3 (2); 5. Malta — 0 (3).

Group D

Latvia — Turkey — 2:3 (Emsis, 51, Tobers, 90+4 — Bardacchi, 23, Under, 61, Kahveji, 90+5). In the 83rd minute, Emsis (Latvia) was sent off.

Wales – Armenia – 2:4 (James, 10, Wilson 72 — Zelarayan, 19, 75, Ranos, 30, 66). In the 78th minute, Moore (Wales) was sent off.

The Armenians, led by the ex-coach of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Petrakov, sensationally beat Wales in Cardiff. Who has forgotten, it was the Welsh who did not let our team (with Petrakov at the head!) to the 2022 World Cup in the same arena. Revenge!

Position of the teams: 1. Turkey — 6 (3); 2. Croatia — 4 (2); 3 u.e.ls — 4 (3); 4. Armenia — 3 (2); 5. Latvia — 0 (2).

Group H

Denmark – Northern Ireland – 1:0 (Wind, 47).

Finland — Slovenia — 2:0 (Pakhyanpalo, 13, Antman, 64).

San Marino — Kazakhstan — 0:3 (Vorogovskyi, 37, Tagibergen, 64, Zainutdinov, 90+5).

Position of the teams: 1. Denmark — 6; 2. Kazakhstan — 6; 3. Finland — 6; 4. Slovenia — 6; 5. Northern Ireland — 3; 6. San Marino — 0.

Group I

Belarus – Israel – 1:2 (Ebong, 16 — Weissman, 85, Deaf, 90+2).

Kosovo – Romania – 0:0.

Andorra — Switzerland — 1:2 (Vieira, 68 — Froyler, 9, Amduni, 33).

Position of the teams: 1. Switzerland — 9; 2. Romania — 7; 3. Israel — 4; 4. Kosovo — 3; 5. Andorra — 1; 6. Belarus — 0.

In the 3rd qualifying round of the European Championship, on Saturday, June 17, the following teams will play: group A — Norway — Scotland, Cyprus — Georgia; Group E — Faroe Islands — Czech Republic, Albania — Moldova; group F — Belgium — Austria, Azerbaijan — Estonia; group G — Lithuania — Bulgaria, Montenegro — Hungary; group J – Portugal – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland – Slovakia, Luxembourg – Liechtenstein.

