Security operations intensify on the Cesar roads

The National Police, through the Transit and Transportation section, deploys security operations on the Cesar roads, with the aim of guaranteeing mobility on the different road axes.

In this sense, more than 150 uniformed officers carried out actions on the roads in this festive bridge, who will also be in permanent contact with the public, to provide guidance and security in the different locations of the department.

They will also implement different prevention and control strategies with the installation of 14 prevention areas.

ROAD SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS

The fundamental recommendation for citizen drivers is not to exceed the speed limits. Do not overtake in prohibited places. Do not perform dangerous maneuvers on the road. Do not use distracting elements, such as mobile devices, when driving. Take active breaks if the routes are long.

