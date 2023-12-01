European Year of Skills with Clic, the Region’s contest – Enterprise

Click: Capture the image, detect the change. It is the visual contest that launches the Emilia Romagna region to stimulate participation on the topic ofEuropean Year of Skills.

The competition is open to all citizens. The target? Collect the faces, testimonies, projects of those who have changed and those who will change. An experience, individual or group, which has influenced the skills, work, life or plan for the future of the participants in the contest. And with participation you become testimonial of the European Year of Skills in Emilia-Romagna.

To partecipate? Enough click on the link of the dedicated site and send an email to get all the necessary information.

The Use the right energy contest

The Emilia-Romagna Region also launches the contest Use the right energy where you play to discover how energy affects every aspect of our daily lives. And by playing you win prizes, trips and a lesson with a truly special professor.

The objective of the contest is to train and inform young students and others, on all facets of a conscious and ethical consumption of energy in all its forms, with the aim of transferring notions and suggesting virtuous behaviors to reduce one’s energy footprint while increasing one’s environmental sustainability.

How to participate? Click on the link to read the regulations.

