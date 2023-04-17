Home » Football fans fight at the Solingen rest area – news
Around 100 football fans from SV Waldhof Mannheim and SV Darmstadt 98 got into a fight at the Ohligser Heide motorway rest area in Solingen. Several callers reported this to the police on Sunday afternoon.

The fans were in buses on the outward journey to football games in Düsseldorf and Essen and bumped into each other during a stopover. When the police arrived, the opponents ran away. Two fan buses had already moved on at the time.

Three injured, a bus hit

Three were injured and a coach whose windscreen was smashed. For clarification, the police are now evaluating mobile phone videos that were made by witnesses on site of the beating – and also video recordings around the stadiums in Düsseldorf and Essen.

Around 20 police officers were on site. Waldhof Mannheim had won a game against Rot-Weiss Essen 3-0 in the third division, and SV Darmstadt lost 1-0 to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the second division.

