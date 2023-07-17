EV Nickel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.0 Million Seite 1

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / EV NICKEL INC. (TSX-V:EVNI) (“EVNi” or the “Company”) is announcing a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to C$$1,000,00 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / EV NICKEL INC. (TSX-V:EVNI) (“EVNi” or the “Company“) is announcing a non-brokered private placement

(the “Offering“) for gross proceeds of up to C$$1,000,00 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common

share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a

price of C$0.09 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for continued exploration of the Company’s Shaw Dome Project located south of Timmins in Ontario and general corporate expenses.

