Tennis: Ofner continues to climb in the world rankings

Sebastian Ofner has reached a career high in the world rankings. The Styrian climbed 14 positions to 58th place after winning the Salzburg final. At the top, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz extended his lead to 880 points with his first Wimbledon victory. The Polish Iga Swiatek continues to lead the world rankings for women.



17.07.2023 11.12

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who lost to Alacaraz in the final of the classic lawn on Sunday, is second, a comfortable 2,275 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev. Very unusual for a ranking published after a major, there is no shift in rankings in the top 13.

Seven Austrians are among the top 250 men, Dominic Thiem, second best, lost three positions and is now 94th. Jurij Rodionov remains 118th, Filip Misolic improved by two places to 139th, Dennis Novak climbs from 159th to 1st 153rd place, Maximilian Neuchrist drops from 187 to 212. Lukas Neumayer improved from 269th place to 245th place by reaching the final in Salzburg.

There were no changes in the top seven in the world for women either. Siwatek is still at the top, although the Pole had already failed in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon against Jelina Switolina from the Ukraine. The 22-year-old, who has been number one for 67 weeks, is 470 points clear of Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka.

Wimbledon surprise winner Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic made up 32 places and, in tenth place, is one of the ten best players in the world for the first time. As the best Austrian, Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg still ranks 58th. Tamira Paszek (393rd) is in the top 400 for the first time since 2017.