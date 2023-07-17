Radio 4 RNE presents the Acoustic Fest in Heliogábal

The program “It’s 4 days” of Radio 4 presents the Acoustically Festwhere some of the artists who have passed through the space will perform “acoustically“. It is Thursday, July 20 at 9:00 p.m. they will play in the Heliogabal room live Hide, Carlota Flaneur, Xarim Aresté y Riders of the Canyon. The concerts can be followed on straight through the web the Radio 4 y RTVE Playand in deferredin a reduced version, the Saturday July 22 at 12 noon on Radio 4 at regular program time.

The proximity between artist and public is one of the hallmarks of the program “acoustically“, a space for musical interviews and small-format performances that is directed and presented by Irene Desumbila. To celebrate the end of the season, they have prepared a special program open to listeners, where they will further reduce distances.

People interested in attending the party have to send a direct message to the Instagram account of Radio 4, with your name, surname and telephone number. With this special edition of the program, the team puts an end to the second season with the energy charged to resume the program in September with its third season. It will continue to be in its usual schedule within the weekend magazine “It’s 4 days“, to talk calmly and listen to the performances of the best musical talent in our house.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

