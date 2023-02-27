The health authorities of the municipality of Cartago, made the preventive closure of a restaurant specialized in Chinese food.

During an inspection operation carried out in said premises, goats, rabbits, chickens and even mouse traps that were located throughout the house were found alive in sacks.

In addition, there were bags that, according to what they indicated, were used to repackage meat.

The Cartago Health Secretariat indicated that the animals were apparently sacrificed on the spot, contradicting sanitary hygiene regulations.

Likewise, he reported that they found health problems in the restaurant.

For this reason they decided to make the preventive closure and apply a subpoena.

They demand exemplary punishment

However, organizations defending animal rights in the Valley called for a more exemplary punishment and rejected the preventive closure, because the findings showed animal abuse.

According to the same authorities, a basket with a tied and dying goat was found in the kitchen.

In addition, the animalists indicated that criminal actions should be applied because apparently the animals were sacrificed in the restaurant.

They also demanded that the health authorities of the Valley carry out operations throughout Valle del Cauca, especially Cali.

Complaint

The inspection of the restaurant was carried out after complaints made by the same citizens about hygiene problems that the premises presented.

The authorities reported that the control operation revealed that the food was prepared in poor hygienic conditions.

In defence

According to the authorities, a Chinese national who was at the scene claimed to have bought the animals in the market place and that the animals were fit for human consumption.

In addition, he said that the animals were not used in the preparation of the menu but were for consumption.

