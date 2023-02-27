Home Health AUSL Modena – Portable, wireless and cutting-edge, the Rotary of Frignano donates an ultrasound probe to the Pavullo hospital
AUSL Modena – Portable, wireless and cutting-edge, the Rotary of Frignano donates an ultrasound probe to the Pavullo hospital

AUSL Modena – Portable, wireless and cutting-edge, the Rotary of Frignano donates an ultrasound probe to the Pavullo hospital

The delivery took place at the hospital in the presence of the Acting Director of the Pavullo Health District, Gabriel Romanswho is also Medical Director of the Hospital and the President of the Rotary Club of Frignano Alessandro Soci along with a local Rotary representative.

The probe, equipped with a special tablet, will be used by specially trained doctors of the health facility thanks to the collaboration of the Emergency Department staff.

“Thanks to the donation from the Rotary Club of Frignano, continuity of care doctors will be equipped with a useful tool for making on-the-spot diagnoses – says Gabriele Romani -. The portable ultrasound allows the rapid recognition of pathological conditions at risk that require subsequent urgent investigations”.

“With the donation of this ultrasound probe, the Rotary Club I represent continues in its mission of supporting the population – declares the President of Rotary Alessandro Soci -. We are grateful to the territorial health system for its closeness to the population, for the effort put in place during these difficult years of the pandemic and for the uninterrupted assistance, even in the farthest areas of the mountain. As Rotary we will continue to do our part to support and help medical personnel”.

