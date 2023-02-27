More money for retirees coming in March. The inflation-related pension revaluation will be paid with next month’s check, and arrears for January and February will also be paid. However, not everyone is entitled to this increase. In fact, there are those who have already seen the check grow and are therefore excluded from this new round of increases. Here’s who will be affected by the news and what to know.

The roof

There is a cap that will trigger the March hikes. These will involve only those with a pension income exceeding 2,101.52 euros (four times the minimum) who will receive the revaluation of their pension with respect to inflation in March on the basis of the percentages included in the budget law. In practice, INPS has considered different pension levels. It should be remembered that those with a pension income up to four times the minimum (2,101.52 euros) have already received the allowance increased by 7.3% since January. To give an example, for a pension of 1,200 euros a month, the increase will be around 87 euros.

Revaluation percentages

What happens to the groups of pensioners who will see the increase in March? The Institute recalled the percentages for this new round of increases and specified that arrears will also be paid in March. The larger the check, the more subtle the revaluation will be: those with an income between four and five times the minimum will see it revalued by 85% of 7.3% or 6.205% while those who count on a pension income between five and six times the minimum (from 2,626.91 to 3,152.28 euros) it will receive only 53% of the inflation equal to a revaluation of 3.869%.

The downhill

The percentages of revaluation decrease as the amount of the pension increases (together with pension income) up to just 32% of revaluation for those who have checks exceeding 10 times the minimum (5,253.81 euros per month) with the recovery compared to the price increase of 2.336%.