It was recently announced on Twitter that “organic chicken” costs RSD 1,299 in Serbian stores.

Organic food is an increasingly important issue and people increasingly want more information about where their food comes from and how it was produced, so consumers who buy and consume these products believe that it is much healthier, and the price is often not a problem for them.

One example is organic eggs, which cost as much as 72 dinars in stores, although the usual price is 20 dinars per piece. According to the producers, these are eggs, the advantage of which is that the hens have free access to pasture, no drugs and additives are added to them, and their food is of organic origin.

Recently, there was an uproar on the internet about expensive eggs, and now it’s organic chicken’s turn. It was recently announced on Twitter that “organic chicken” costs 1,299 dinars, which means that one whole chicken would cost 3,315. dinars.

A kilo of organic chicken is 1,299, the chicken weighs 2.55 kg, which gives the final amount of 3,315 dinars. For chickens!pic.twitter.com/Iiyq7smbCI — Bodljikava (@Bodljikava)February 21, 2023

Opinions are divided, and the comments, both positive and negative, just kept coming: “Find a farmer and let him slaughter your chickens and sell them to you. Turn on the ink a little? For God’s sake!”, “If it’s really organic, it should at least be twice as expensive. You keep it for 6 months, to eat it in 15 minutes, and of course that has to cost money”, “A chicken fed in a natural way can never get so fat that its chest is round and the sternum is not visible”, “That’s how it should be. You have to pay for quality. The price for our citizens may be high, but 1,300 dinars/kg is realistic.”

“If the chicken was organic, it wouldn’t be 2.5 kg.”, “You want to live in a big city, that costs money, gentlemen.”

Organic chicken is naturally raised, fed local organic non-GMO grains. They are outside pecking around the yard. They do not receive drugs or hormones and are sold whole, cleaned and packaged. Their price is around 900 dinars per kilogram.

