Spalletti’s team is proving to be an unstoppable machine with a record advantage over their pursuers after 24 days. Fans are dreaming of a third Scudetto and comparisons are also starting to be made with Conte’s Juventus 2013/14, which finished Serie A with 102 points (the only one in history above 100). The numbers say that the feat of equaling or exceeding that primacy is possible…

EMPOLI-NAPLES 0-2: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS