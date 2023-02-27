3
Published by the Regional Department of Public Works onnotice of expression of interest from executives of other public administrations and university professors aimed at appointing external experts for the first section of theRegional Technical Unit of public works (UTR).
The application must be sent by 29 March 2023 through Pec at the address: [email protected];.
For information you can contact the Secretariat of theUTR, at the General Directorate of Public Works, viale Trento n. 69 – Cagliari, tel. 070 6062012, email: [email protected];
