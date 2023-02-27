Home News Expression of interest for the appointment of external experts for the first section of the UTR
Expression of interest for the appointment of external experts for the first section of the UTR

Expression of interest for the appointment of external experts for the first section of the UTR
Published by the Regional Department of Public Works onnotice of expression of interest from executives of other public administrations and university professors aimed at appointing external experts for the first section of theRegional Technical Unit of public works (UTR).

The application must be sent by 29 March 2023 through Pec at the address: [email protected].

For information you can contact the Secretariat of theUTR, at the General Directorate of Public Works, viale Trento n. 69 – Cagliari, tel. 070 6062012, email: [email protected]

