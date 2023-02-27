Published by the Regional Department of Public Works onfromaimed at appointing external experts for the first section of the(UTR).

The application must be sent by 29 March 2023 through Pec at the address: [email protected];.

For information you can contact the Secretariat of the UTR , at the General Directorate of Public Works, viale Trento n. 69 – Cagliari, tel . 070 6062012, email: [email protected];

Consult the documents ;