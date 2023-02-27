Home Health AUSL Modena – Formigine: generosity stops at Villa Bianchi, donated a semi-automatic defibrillator available to the whole community
“The community of Formigine is infinitely grateful to the ‘Amici per Semper di Andrea Gilioli’ association for having maintained the bond Andrea had with this area – declares the mayor of Formigine, Maria Costi -. It is the fifth defibrillator donated by the Association in points frequented by many people, but this place has an even greater value, as it is dedicated to children and their families. Andrea’s memory will live on forever, also thanks to the university prize dedicated to him. Thanks therefore to all the volunteers of the association and in particular to the mother Giovanna”.

“For several years the ‘Amici per semper di Andrea Gilioli’ association has been committed, thanks to its generosity and sensitivity, to supporting health services in the prevention and treatment of heart diseases – says Federica Ronchetti, Director of the Health District of Sassuolo -. Thanks to the new defibrillator we can guarantee prompt intervention at Villa Bianchi, the community house dedicated to childhood. It is a further example of how the synergy and collaboration between health services and local associations can help build ever more effective safety nets and increase the safety of our citizens in various life contexts, including social and health.”.

