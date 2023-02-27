Listen to the audio version of the article

In February 2023, Istat estimates an increase in the consumer confidence climate index to 104 from the previous 100.9, while the composite business confidence climate index remains stable at 109.1. Among the component series of the consumer confidence index, there is a marked improvement in opinions on the general economic situation, while contrasting signals emerge from the variables referring to the household economic situation. The four indicators calculated monthly on the basis of the same components reflect the variations recorded by the single variables: the economic climate and the future climate show marked increases (respectively from 107.6 to 114.5 and from 108.6 to 113.4) while the personal and current climate increased to a lesser extent (in order, from 98.6 to 100.5 and from 95.7 to 97.6). «The climate of consumer confidence – is the comment of Istat- returns to increase after the decrease recorded in January. The improvement in the index is due to a positive evolution of opinions on the general economic situation, an increase in expectations on the family economic situation and improved assessments both on the opportunity to make purchases in the current phase and on the possibility of saving in the future” .

With reference to businesses, the climate of confidence worsens in the market services sector (from 104.2 to 103.3) and in the construction sector (from 158.8 to 157.2), remains stable in manufacturing (at 102, 8) and improved in the retail trade (from 110.6 to 114.6). It should be noted that in market services, judgments and expectations on orders worsen while opinions on business trends are slightly better than last month. In construction, worsening assessments on orders are accompanied by rising expectations on employment at the company. In manufacturing, views on orders and demand and production expectations are trending positive while inventory assessments point to a build-up. Finally, in the retail trade, assessments and, above all, expectations on sales are estimated to have improved markedly while the balance of assessments on inventories increases. «The business confidence climate remains stable, synthesizing opposing signals from the economic sectors investigated: industry records substantial stability mainly conveyed by the manufacturing sector while there is a limited worsening of confidence in construction; a similar context characterizes services where the decided optimism highlighted by the opinions on sales in the retail trade contrasts with evaluations on worsening orders in market services» reads the note from the Institute.