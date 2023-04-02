Kahramanmaras While two centered earthquakes caused great destruction in 11 provinces, Red Crescent and its Chairman Kerem Kınık, who appeared to have sold tents to the Dude Association on the 4th day of the earthquakes in which more than 50 thousand citizens lost their lives, continue to be at the center of the reactions.

REACTION FROM AK PARTY TURAN TO KINIK: IF YOU FOCUS ON YOUR BUSINESS NOW

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Bülent Turan said to Kınık, who had a discussion with comedian Şahan Gökbakar on social media, “For God’s sake, what is ‘Şhancım’, what is ‘contamination’? Is it polemic at this level with its typing? Just focus on your work!” He reacted with his words.

ŞAHAN GÖKBAKAR: LOOK, EVEN PARTY PARTIES TEACH YOU

Gökbakar, who shared a post about Kınık after Bülent Turan’s reaction, said, “Oh Kerem, did you feel a little shivering? Look, even the party members are tempting you… If you lie about paying for your mistakes and resigning, instead of lying because Atatürk sold a tent, like Murat Ağırel. Journalists will also lie to you. Kerem, who sells tents in times of disaster, said.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık shared the documents that Murat Ağırel had researched, arguing that “There are tent sales made with Atatürk’s order and İsmet Pasha’s approval.” However, Ağırel said, “Mr. President, unfortunately, there is not a single tent sold with the order and consent of Atatürk and İsmet İnönü.” Actress Şahan Gökbakar on the subject said, “Keremin’s candle burns up to Murat Ağırel. At the time of the disaster, Kerem, who sold tents from the Red Crescent when the nation was open, tried to defend himself by slandering Atatürk and İsmet İnönü. There was no such thing… huh. What happened, by the way, aren’t they making you a candidate for parliament?” shared.

“My ŞAHANCI, WE STARTED LIVES WITHOUT CONTACTING EACH OTHER”

Replying to Gökbakar, Kınık shared the following: “My dear friend, it’s great that we started living in the earthquake zone without getting involved with each other in Marmaris. But this customer statement forced me to answer. My answer to Murat Ağırel’s article is below. By the way, our invitation remains to come to our earthquake victims. Let’s serve together. Both our government and the volunteers recovered the field very quickly, so don’t worry, you don’t have to worry about it at first.”

