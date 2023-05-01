Eventful May 1 in France – World News

On May 1, Labor Day in France The number of detained and injured increased in clashes between police and demonstrators. French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin In his statement, he stated that 291 people were detained in clashes between the police and the demonstrators. DarmaninNoting that 108 police officers were injured, he stated that it is extremely rare for more than a hundred policemen to be injured. Darmanin said that a police officer was hit by a Molotov cocktail in the capital Paris, and that he suffered serious burns on his hands and face.

In the demonstrations where the government’s pension reform was protested, black-clad anarchists, especially the capital city Paris, Nantes and Lyon, attacked the police with Molotov cocktails and fireworks, and set some vehicles on fire. The police intervened the demonstrators with tear gas, water cannon and batons.

retirement age in france 62’den 64’e including removal and in the National Assembly The pension reform law, which was passed without a vote, was passed on to the President on April 15. Emmanuel Macron was signed into law. More than a thousand people have been detained so far during demonstrations against pension reform.

