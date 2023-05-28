Every fifth person in Germany is affected by poverty

More than 17 million people in Germany are affected by poverty or are directly threatened. This number was calculated by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden. The figures are known, the Berlin traffic lights are doing nothing and the media, loyal to the line, are dutifully concealing these facts.

More and more people in Germany are either directly affected by poverty or threatened with it. The Federal Statistical Office has that in one press release published clearly and unequivocally in the past week. 20.9 percent of people living in the country are affected; in absolute numbers that is around 17 million citizens. Shocking numbers, but ignored by the Berlin traffic light and concealed by the line-loyal media.

A person is considered to be at risk of poverty or affected by poverty if they have less than 60 percent of the median income of the entire population. In Germany, this threshold is a disposable income after taxes and social security contributions of 1,250 euros per month, based on the year of the survey – in this case 2021.

According to the report, more than five million people in Germany were affected by “considerable material and social deprivation”. In plain language: their living conditions were significantly restricted due to lack of money. Bills, rent and utility payments could only be paid to a limited extent or not at all. Recreational holidays or major purchases were beyond any realization and pure utopia.

Over six million people lived in households with very low labor force participation. In other words, they were very little or not at all involved in the labor market. According to statistics, this is the case if the total labor force participation of employable household members aged between 18 and 64 was less than 20 percent.

Again: the numbers are known – also the Berlin traffic light. It does nothing to tackle poverty. And the media, which is loyal to the party line, keeps silent about the increasing poverty in the country. They much prefer to report on the concerns and problems of the alleged »refugees« or »seekers«. This way you can score better at traffic lights.