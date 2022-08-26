The edition entitled “Limitless” has been presented, which will also focus on the protection of the territory. Bortoluzzi: “The mountain becomes a place for reflection and sharing of ideas and values”

CORTINA. “Limitless: opportunities arise in the midst of difficulties”: this is the theme of the TEDxCortina which returns for the seventh edition and will take place this year at the 5 Torri tomorrow. “TEDxCortina has as its objective the sharing – from the American founding motto of Ted – Technology, Entertainment and Design – of ideas of value, new ideas, to be transmitted through speach (speeches)”, explains the new team leader Giulia Bortoluzzi, who year made the post of Jacopo Pertile. «The TEDxCortina project is not limited to promoting ideas of value, but intends to emphasize the protection of the territory. For this we have chosen the splendid setting of the 5 Torri. At this altitude, perspectives change and thanks to the 13 speakers of this new event, the mountains will become a place for reflection and sharing of valuable ideas ». Roberta Alverà, Deputy Mayor of Cortina, adds: «I saw the birth of TEDxCortina six years ago, and I immediately placed it among the most important events in Cortina. The combination of Cortina and Tedx strengthens the value for our territory and brings the event to the mountains even more ».

There are 13 speakers who will speak on the topic “Limitless”: Tudor Laurini, aka Klaus, Founder of Wanderlust Vision and author of the song Cortina on the occasion of the 2021 World Cup; Isabella Mandelli, manager and artist; Chiara Locatelli, head of the Rare Diseases Clinic of Neonatology at the S. Orsola Hospital in Bologna; Berti Bruss, sailor, sailor and journalist, founder of Dis-Equality – all differently equal; Veronica Tonini, manager and member of the board of directors of the Ferragamo Foundation; Franco Bassetto, full professor at the University of Padua and director of the Plastic Surgery Clinic of the Padua University Hospital; Isabel de Paoli, opera singer, one of the most talented half sopranos on the opera scene today; Alessandro Broccolo, Life Purpose Coach who takes care of supporting people to discover their interiority; Francesca Romana Saule, over 17 years of experience in managing communication and digital transformation projects; Giorgia Soleri, model, writer and popularizer; she has always been attentive to women’s issues and gender equality, for years she has been committed to raising public awareness on “invisible diseases”; Dario Costa, aviator, the first to qualify, compete and win the Red Bull Air Race Challenger Cup in 2019; Giulia Biondi, professor of nutrition and food chemistry, deals with research and development for companies, expert in food education; René De Silvestro, alpine skier, World Champion, two Paralympic medals, 15 World Cup podiums and two world medals.