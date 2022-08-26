Dimarco is fouled, Irrati grants the advantage, Lautaro kicks in the goal. The action ends with Reina’s parade, the Nerazzurri winger is still on the ground and Lazio starts again. The maneuver develops on the right, Milinkovic-Savic serves Felipe Anderson, the ball passes near the collapsed body of the Inter Milan: Lazio has the field to break through on that side, Anderson advances and widens for Immobile. Brozovic waved his arms, did not follow the Brazilian “attracted” by the danger of the biancoceleste 17, who kicks with his left: Handanovic rejects central, Felipe is all alone and bags.