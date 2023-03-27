Home News Exception Regime has brought tranquility and security to salvadorans
One year after the implementation of the Exception Regime, Defense Minister René Francis Merino highlighted the results, which have brought peace and tranquility to Salvadorans.

“In this year of the Exception Regime, 66,438 gang members have been captured, who are in the legal process to be tried, and we have seized 2,547 weapons,” said the head of Defense.

He expressed that the Exception Regime has brought tranquility and security to Salvadorans, who for decades lived in terror of criminal structures in the country’s neighborhoods, cantons, and communities.

“The country is heading in a different direction, now the population has confidence when taking to the streets,” said the official, highlighting the historical reduction in the homicide rate.

“During the Exception Regime, 222 days with zero homicides are recorded and so far in 2023 we have gone 60 days without homicides,” the Defense Minister pointed out.

El Salvador celebrates one year this Monday since the emergency regime was implemented, a policy launched by the government of President Nayib Bukele with the approval of the Legislative Assembly

