In relation to the shortage or scarcity of medicines in Cali and our country, some essential elements must be taken into account for a more precise analysis of the reality of this situation in order to avoid public uncertainty.

Initially, it should be noted that the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in coordination with INVIMA, emphasizes that the shortage / shortage of medicines is a long-standing, multifactorial problem.

In addition, that causes have been identified at all points in the supply chain and within the framework of the relationships of the actors in the health system.

Each group of medicines has particular situations; In the cases in which it was identified that the delay of procedures in INVIMA could contribute to the situation of shortages and shortages, it is important to specify that said procedures were prioritized and most of them have been resolved.

Additionally, since not all situations identified as causes of shortages are the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, particularly those related to market dynamics, work has begun in coordination with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce and the National Superintendency of Health.

Does it happen only in Colombia ?

For some years now, shortages or shortages of medicines have been a global problem, which has worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, for which reason each country develops various actions in order to prevent or mitigate it.

Shortages or shortages are always a dynamic process that must be permanently analyzed and intervened by the competent entities.

In Colombia, it has been the subject of analysis by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection since 2013, but as of May 2018, the authority to receive notification and manage alerts was transferred to INVIMA.

However, producers have the obligation to report their decisions not to market some medicines to the agencies, so that timely decisions can be made, other production mechanisms are activated and the proper flow of medicines for distribution is guaranteed at all times. safety and well-being of the population.

On the website of the INVIMA The list of products for which shortage alerts have been submitted is published, with a summary of the analysis of each case, actions managed with the Ministry and the current supply status.

The list includes 201 cases from 2013 to date, 33 of which have been updated as non-supplied, 115 are under monitoring, 14 are considered at risk of shortages, and 39 medicines have been declared as non-supplied.

