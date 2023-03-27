The expectation of the Azzurri fans around the world is growing for the event that has been missing for 33 years

(LaPresse) Expectations are growing for the victory of Napoli’s third Scudetto. The big event has been missing for 33 years. Now it’s only a matter of time and then the delirium will explode in the streets of the Neapolitan city, but not only. In three clubs in as many symbolic cities in the world – Buenos Aires, New York and Paris – Neapolitan fans are ready to rejoice in the streets. Some time ago the president Aurelio De Laurentiis said that, in the world, there are 160 million Napoli fans. Certainly there are many Neapolitans who live and work outside Italy and who continue by any means possible to cultivate their passion for the colors blue. A love that has grown stronger this season thanks to the results of the team coached by Luciano Spalletti, with the two stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who are reviving the glories of the times of Diego Maradona and Antonio Careca. (LaPresse)