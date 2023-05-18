Excited to see the progress in swimming pools

Julian Andres Santa

Happiness, surprise, illusion and high expectations, this is how the athletes of the disciplines of swimming, underwater activities and triathlon, who visited the Villa Olímpica Aquatic Complex yesterday, to find out the progress of their works, in view of what will be the competitions of the National and Paranational Games of the Coffee Region.

“One is speechless”

David Céspedes, a swimmer from Risaraldense, did not hide his joy and emotion: “It is the first time that I have entered the stage in this way, very happy, I think that I will fulfill the city, the athletes who have fought so hard to win the stage, the The truth is that one is speechless to see how everything is projected in a few months”.

Apoints for international events

“Seeing this scenario and complying above all with the FINA (international swimming federation) regulations so that international events can be held and to be able to have National Games that I think will be one of the best in the country, gives me great joy and We hope to be able to represent the department well”, added the athlete.

Given:

The next visit to sports venues prior to the National and Paranational Games will be at the Menor Coliseum, accompanied by the athletes who usually train there.

Opine Nicole Ortega. underwater activities

“It seems to me that they are going very well, it looks quite fast and I hope they can deliver it before the National Games.”

Say Felipe Uribe. swimming diving

“I feel like a child in a playground that is being built, I feel very happy to see the progress in the works, to see that the work is being done, it is a great happiness to see that I literally grew up here in these pools, I was born, grew up and to this day I have been trained in these pools and that everything is being done again, it is something very charming”.

Opine Fabio Delgado. Underwater activities trainer

“They have made a lot of progress in the works, it is seen that they are working with the deadline that they told us, which was to deliver it to us on October 1st. If so, I think they are doing very well and we hope that there is no interference and that it does not rain a lot so that they can carry out the work on time and well done”.

Say Cesar Zaldivar. Diving swimming coach

“It is a fundamental work for the department and every time we come to visit the stage, we see further progress, a desire to complete it on the established date, we must put effort and good faith so that we can achieve the National Games as we want. corresponds and how we win them”.