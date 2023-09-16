Exclusive Interview with Sawut, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Association of Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor

Exclusive Interview with China-Europe Freight Train

In an exclusive interview, Sawut, the deputy secretary-general of the International Association of Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, expressed his deep affection for Lianyungang, a city in China. Sawut referred to Lianyungang as his second hometown, stating that he gained valuable experience and made many new friends during his time working at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) International Logistics Cooperation Base.

Sawut attended the China-Europe International Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang on September 15 and emphasized the significance of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. He highlighted that the initiative has progressed from a concept to a reality over the past 10 years and has received widespread support from the international community. Sawut also noted that the “Belt and Road” initiative has played a crucial role in the development of the Eurasian transportation and logistics industry.

Sawut’s work has primarily revolved around the construction of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor,” an ancient trade route of the Great Silk Road. Starting from Lianyungang, this corridor extends through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, connecting to the rest of Europe via the Black Sea.

Sawut expressed his gratitude to Lianyungang Port, which organized the first batch of container train test transportation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. He praised Lianyungang Port for its attention and comprehensive support in the construction of this corridor, asserting that it has created the prerequisite conditions for unleashing the transport potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and the countries along it.

To enhance coordination and transportation efficiency along the corridor, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor International Association was established in December 2016. This association, headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan, consists of members from railway and port administrations, maritime transport, and transport and logistics companies in several countries including China, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Sawut revealed that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor International Association has received numerous letters of intent from new members, including transportation and logistics companies from Austria, Singapore, and Germany. He emphasized the importance of Lianyungang Port as a member of the association and a long-term strategic partner, contributing actively to the construction and further development of the corridor.

Attending the China-Europe Railway Express International Cooperation Forum, Sawut aims to discuss measures and practical steps to increase the volume of transit containers from China along the Trans-Caspian Sea transport corridor. On behalf of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor International Association, he invited interested logistics platforms and companies to engage in dialogue at the forum, fostering cooperation in transport development.

