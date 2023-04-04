Home News Exhibition by Anne Metsis: homage to the last century
News

Exhibition by Anne Metsis: homage to the last century

by admin
Exhibition by Anne Metsis: homage to the last century

Excerpt from Anne Metsis’ former notebook. Photo: private collection

The birthday exhibition of fashion designer and journalist Anne Metsis tells about the development of a small-town girl into a fashion designer and journalist.

Tomorrow, the retro exhibition “Full of memories – Haapsalu girl Anne Metsis 65” will be opened in the display cases of the Haapsalu library’s reading room! – It’s so-so 20th century” – in the story of the development of fashion designer and journalist Anne Metsis about significant prints and objects. The authentic relics of a provincial girl, which can be more than half a century behind, take the viewer on a joyful journey through time.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleKõmsi primary school remains without a football coach

See also  The Veterans Intermunicipal advances

You may also like

Newborn died in strange circumstances in rural area...

When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree-planting...

Elliott Wave Analysis: New annual high in the...

EPST: Tony Mwaba continues the digitization of his...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Jesus Nazareno Parish

Irmgard Bangelmeier-Eiler: The Grande Dame of the shoe...

South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim...

Relive Luis Sinisterra’s goal at Nottingham Forest

Handmade daisies send mourning to civilized sacrifices and...

Lina E. process: prosecution sees allegations of criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy